Then press the button Find people nearby, activate the location and allow the app to access it when requested

For example, you can indicate whether you are looking for men or women and their minimum and maximum ages

One of the things you need to do, before you start looking for people to know, is to verify your email address and complete your profile to give them greater personalization. To confirm your email address, go to the email you indicated during registration and press the button Click here to complete the registration. Next, go back to your user profile and confirm the authenticity of your profile via the application wizard. This way you will get the status verified on your profile.

To complete your profile go to the section Profile (symbol of a little man), tap on Details and then fill in the data in the section Personal card.

To start discovering the profiles of people nearby, click on the button Close to you. In the People you can view a list of users and by tapping on their profile picture, view the detailed sheet with more information.

In the match section, on the other hand, you can express the votes for the cards of the people proposed. You have three main buttons: the symbol of heart which allows you to express a positive opinion towards the user displayed while the symbol of X to indicate that the person is not interesting, according to your tastes.

Once I have completed the registration to the service, as well as personalize your profile, you will have to activate the GPS of your smartphone, so that Lovoo can help you make new meetings in the city where you live

The third button button is the one with the symbol of message and, by tapping on it, you will be able to use the tool IceBreaker. In fact, you will have the possibility to contact a user with a personalized message. However, these messages are limited in time and it is therefore necessary to write a well-studied message that can capture the person’s attention.

Before indicating a rating, you can tap on a user’s profile photo and, by scrolling down, view other photographs taken, if any. Alternatively, by pressing the button Details, you will be able to read the profile of the user in question. Play Match it is very important in order to use the app correctly: through this rating system you can increase the possibility of being viewed by other users within the application.

If you want to customize the search for people, press the button again Close to you and then tap on symbol of the gear that you find at the top right. In this way you can activate some filters and indicate some parameters concerning the settings of your search.

The Lovoo application is free but there are some limitations in its functionality, which can only be unlocked upon subscription to the program Premium. The subscription also allows you to highlight your profile but also to activate the invisible mode that allows you to view the profiles of users within the app https://datingranking.net/baptist-dating/ in an unknown way. Other features of the paid version of the app include the ability to send more than one IceBreaker per day.

The subscription to Lovoo Premium costs ˆ 19,99 for the duration of 1 month, ˆ 38,99 for the duration of 3 months and ˆ 119,99 for the duration of 1 year. The application also integrates a virtual credit system that allows you to unlock features included in the subscription. Virtual credits can be purchased with real money or earned in the app by completing suggested operations, such as sending invitations to Facebook friends or registering for indicated advertising circuits.